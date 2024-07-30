Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 1,128,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

