Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF remained flat at $13.35 during midday trading on Monday. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

