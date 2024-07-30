Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,569,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

