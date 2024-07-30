Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
IESVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 18,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.61.
About Invinity Energy Systems
