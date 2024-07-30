Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

IESVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 18,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

