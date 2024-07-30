Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tellurian Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 35,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 372% compared to the average daily volume of 7,449 put options.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,374 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tellurian by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 4,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,206,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,224,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,102,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

