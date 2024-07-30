Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 18,100 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,760% compared to the typical daily volume of 973 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 173,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 672.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 705,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 613,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,242,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $4,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

