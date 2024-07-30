Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

IVSBF stock remained flat at $26.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

