Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ PXI traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $51.20.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.