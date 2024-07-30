Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.47

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.47 and last traded at $108.47, with a volume of 12834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.46.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

