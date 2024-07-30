InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.04. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.50.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.07.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.