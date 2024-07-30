Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 156,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE IFS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 12,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.62 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 342,154 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,730,169.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.