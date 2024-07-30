Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider Sells 2,012 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $29,435.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,807.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 258,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,125. The company has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.
