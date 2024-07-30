Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 472 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $7,065.84.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $134,460.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $3,725.65.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $11,912.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 447,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $673.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $15.64.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

