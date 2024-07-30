Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,422,374.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,712 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total value of $1,398,132.68.

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,440,257.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,783.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.1 %

TEAM stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.38. 1,166,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $152.34 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Atlassian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,805,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

