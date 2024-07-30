Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells 1,958 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 3rd, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $137.90. 493,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,978.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

