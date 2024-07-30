Insider Buying: Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Acquires 299,773 Shares of Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Pentland Marty bought 299,773 shares of Capital Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,995.46 ($7,712.19).
Capital Metals Price Performance
CMET stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 3,368,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.54. Capital Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.
About Capital Metals
