Insider Buying: Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Acquires 299,773 Shares of Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Pentland Marty bought 299,773 shares of Capital Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,995.46 ($7,712.19).

CMET stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 3,368,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.54. Capital Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Metals plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral sand resources in Sri Lanka and internationally. It holds interests in the Eastern Minerals project located in the Ampara District of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, as well as owns two mineral exploration licenses and two industrial mining licenses in Sri Lanka.

