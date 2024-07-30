Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.3 days.
Inpex Price Performance
Shares of IPXHF remained flat at $15.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. Inpex has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Inpex Company Profile
