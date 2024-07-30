Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.3 days.

Inpex Price Performance

Shares of IPXHF remained flat at $15.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. Inpex has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

