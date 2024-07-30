Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,718,500 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 3,018,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,020.6 days.
Informa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IFPJF remained flat at $10.60 on Tuesday. Informa has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.
Informa Company Profile
