Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,718,500 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 3,018,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,020.6 days.

Informa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFPJF remained flat at $10.60 on Tuesday. Informa has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

