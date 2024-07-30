Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,024,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 4,475,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,048.0 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance
Shares of IPOAF remained flat at $13.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.30.
About Industrias Peñoles
