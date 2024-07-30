IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.
IMI Price Performance
Shares of IMIAF stock remained flat at $23.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. IMI has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.
About IMI
