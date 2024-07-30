IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.

Shares of IMIAF stock remained flat at $23.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. IMI has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

