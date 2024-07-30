IDEX (IEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE IEX opened at $206.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.60. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
