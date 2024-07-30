Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,383,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 2,916,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,836.0 days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIDF remained flat at $42.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $45.75.
About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
