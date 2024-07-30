Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HURN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.75.

HURN stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $113.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,172 shares of company stock worth $3,628,318 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

