Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.86. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.93. 240,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,852. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $115.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,172 shares of company stock worth $3,628,318. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

