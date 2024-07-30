Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

HUM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $392.12. 1,195,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,733. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.