Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.60

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Huabao International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.

