Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HWDJY

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

About Howden Joinery Group

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.