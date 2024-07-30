Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJYFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

