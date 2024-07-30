Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.040-4.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Hologic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.45.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. 875,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $81.70.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.