Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 303,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $81.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

