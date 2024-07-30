Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $85.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hologic by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

