HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. HNI has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HNI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,126 over the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HNI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HNI by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $13,368,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

