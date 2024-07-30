HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, HI has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $202,176.63 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,972.04 or 1.00074086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071761 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048935 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $189,377.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

