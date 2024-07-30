HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €86.00 ($93.48) and last traded at €86.10 ($93.59). Approximately 2,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.20 ($93.70).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.49.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

