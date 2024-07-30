HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €86.00 ($93.48) and last traded at €86.10 ($93.59). Approximately 2,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.20 ($93.70).
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.49.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.