Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,328.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.49%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

