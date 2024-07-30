Hein Park Capital Management LP Sells 198,607 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Hein Park Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,607 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for approximately 77.0% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hein Park Capital Management LP owned 8.15% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $105,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DBD traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $43.32. 101,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,585. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.