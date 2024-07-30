Head-To-Head Review: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) vs. Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
99.7% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacira BioSciences and Nanobiotix, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pacira BioSciences
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
|Nanobiotix
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Nanobiotix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pacira BioSciences
|$674.98 million
|1.40
|$41.96 million
|$1.43
|14.23
|Nanobiotix
|$39.18 million
|6.21
|-$42.97 million
|N/A
|N/A
Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nanobiotix.
Profitability
This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pacira BioSciences
|10.34%
|12.98%
|7.08%
|Nanobiotix
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Pacira BioSciences beats Nanobiotix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves. It has a development and commercialization, and supply agreement with Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. for NOCITA, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension product. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
About Nanobiotix
Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company has a partnership with Lian Oncology Limited to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
