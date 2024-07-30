Head-To-Head Review: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) vs. Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacira BioSciences and Nanobiotix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nanobiotix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $43.60, indicating a potential upside of 114.20%. Nanobiotix has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.18%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Nanobiotix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $674.98 million 1.40 $41.96 million $1.43 14.23 Nanobiotix $39.18 million 6.21 -$42.97 million N/A N/A

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nanobiotix.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 10.34% 12.98% 7.08% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Nanobiotix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves. It has a development and commercialization, and supply agreement with Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. for NOCITA, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension product. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company has a partnership with Lian Oncology Limited to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

