Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Shares Down 0.9%

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.71). Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 41,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.74).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 24.91 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.80 million, a PE ratio of -2,110.00 and a beta of 0.71.
About Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
