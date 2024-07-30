H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.43

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 160214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

H World Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

