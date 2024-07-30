GSK (GSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. GSK has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.120-2.160 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, analysts expect GSK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. GSK has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.