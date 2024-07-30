Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.70

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Greencore Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
