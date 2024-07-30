Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:GTE traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,479. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.96 million, a PE ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.55. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.36 and a twelve month high of C$14.23.
About Gran Tierra Energy
