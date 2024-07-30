Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GTE traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,479. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.96 million, a PE ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.55. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.36 and a twelve month high of C$14.23.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.