Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.70.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 75.4% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

