Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BITS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.41. 3,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of -142.84 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,382.35%.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

