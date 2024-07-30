Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AGNG opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.
Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
