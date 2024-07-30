Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGNG opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

