Genasys (GNSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Genasys to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Stock Down 1.2 %

GNSS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,443. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Genasys has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.