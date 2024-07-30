GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

