Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Up 46.6% in July

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 66,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. Forward Industries has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.40.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

