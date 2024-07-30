Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

FTRE stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fortrea by 311.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the first quarter valued at about $6,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 171.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 169,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

