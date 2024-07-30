FormFactor (FORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q2 guidance at $0.27-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.270-0.350 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

