Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. 711,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

